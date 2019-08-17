Getting Elected 101 – ‘Candidate Academy’ for Orange County residents

3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2019

Dana Point, California

CONTACT:

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

Amy Foell, Community Development Manager

amy@danapointchamber.com

949-496-1555

Dana Point, CA – Getting Elected 101- The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce along with chambers in Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano hosts, ‘Candidate Academy’ for Orange County residents

Are you ready to run? The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce host’s their inaugural ‘Candidate Academy’ the first four Wednesdays in October 2019 for up to twenty-five regional participants considering a run for public office. This non-partisan seminar series provides training and resources with convenient evening sessions led by local civic leaders and industry experts. This academy is unique because it provides insight into specific issues impacting South Orange County while preparing prospective candidates with the tools to run an effective campaign.

The program cost is $149 which includes a resource manual for all graduates. The deadline to submit an application is September 4, 2019. The Candidate Academy will take place in The Pilot Room at the OC Sailing Center located at 34451 Ensenada Place in Dana Point on October 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2019 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. For more details go to: http://bit.ly/2ZktvQv

“Developing a Passion” is the first segment where local electeds speak about the realities of running for office such as water board, city council or school board. Confirmed guest speaker, Dana Point City Council Member, Jamey Federico said, “I’m very excited for this program. Even for those who pay close attention to local government, there are so many issues, agencies, and challenges to navigate. Thanks to the Chamber, this program will create better prepared candidates and civically engaged residents.”

The second session, “Nuts and Bolts” covers the crucial details of running a campaign such as setting up a committee and campaign finance. We’ve confirmed both chairs of the major political parties, Ada Briceño of the Democratic Party of Orange County and the Honorable Fred Whittaker of the Republican Party of Orange County. The Orange County Registrar of Voters Office and the Dana Point City Clerk will team-up on types of filings and important deadlines.

The third session focuses in on the indispensable principles of “Marketing and the Media”. Social Media guru, Michael Hadland, Cox Communications expands on how to leverage social media during a campaign. Public relations expert, Paul Simonds, Vice President of Curt Pringle and Associates will talk strategy in delivering your message. Todd Harmonson, Senior Editor, Orange County Register presents on media endorsements and newsworthy coverage from the campaign trail. Adam Probolsky of Probolsky Research will share about polling data.

The fourth and final evening, “Today’s Challenges and Tomorrow’s Opportunities” we’ve invited local leaders as panelists who will drill down on priority issues impacting Orange County such as workforce development, education, water, housing, infrastructure, safety, and sustainability. Our powerhouse panels include Dr. Elliot Stern, President and Anthony Teng, Dean, Advanced Technology and Applied Science, of Saddleback College, Megan Yoo Schneider, Municipal Water District of OC, Marnie O’Brien Primmer, Executive Director, Orange County Council of Governments, Alicia Berhow, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs with Orange County Business Council and Gila Jones, Capistrano Unified School District Trustee.

For those considering running for public office this is the candidate training to safely dip your toe in to the pool of public service. All graduates will gain a solid understanding of campaign and public office expectations for a strong political trajectory. Register today and lead tomorrow.

###

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization who champions business prosperity, economic vitality and community engagement while promoting a high quality of life in and around destination Dana Point. For more information on the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, contact at (949) 496-1555 or by email at chamber@danapointchamber.com.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.