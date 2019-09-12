FPPC providing Ethics and Campaign Finance enforcement for local governments

The Fair Political Practices Commission just unveiled a template contract for cities, counties and districts to have the Commission provide enforcement of their local ethics and campaign finance laws.

The Commission voted earlier this year to pursue agreements with localities to bring enhanced transparency and cost savings to local governments.

“The FPPC plays a vital role to help ensure the political process is fair and transparent,” said FPPC Chairperson Richard C. Miadich. “The public must have trust that the system is properly serving the people. By providing these services the public can be assured every effort is being made to have theirgovernment be as open and trustworthy as possible.”

The template spells out the scope of work, which includes advising, informing, auditing and enforcing any local campaign finance and ethics ordinances, and the amount paid to the FPPC for such services.

In 2012 the State Legislature passed a law allowing San Bernardino County to contract with the FPPC on a trial basis. Upon submitting the required report to the Legislature on its success, the Legislature passed a bill allowing for the contract to continue. In 2018, they broadened the scope to every California city or county under Government Code section 83123.6.

“This helps ensure candidates and campaigns are following the rules and public officials are adhering to the ethical standards expected of them,” said Miadich. “A further benefit for taxpayers is the FPPC will provide a service that’s already in place, so local governments don’t have to create their own.”

The contract can be found on the FPPC website here, or from the main page: fppc.ca.gov go to the “I Want To” section and click on “Find” and “FPPC Forms”. Click on Forms and the contract will be at the bottom of the page.

For more information on the contract and services provided, contact FPPC Executive Director TJ Jones at (916) 322-7779 or tjones@fppc.ca.gov.

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) is California’s governmental ethics and campaign disclosure agency.

