Anaheim City Council to Consider $14 Million Restoration of La Palma Park

The Anaheim City Council is set to vote Oct. 29 to submit a revised grant application to help pay for a $14 million restoration and expansion of La Palma Park.

The city’s Community Services Department is seeking an $8.5 million grant from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to expand and renovate the park, which is home to the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Carnival, among other activities.

The 21-acre park at 1151 N. La Palma Parkway is among the top ten largest parks out of Anaheim’s 65 parks. Part of the expansion includes a 302-space parking lot, 3.8 acre additional parking area, and a .17 acre picnic structure, according to the La Palma Park Concept Plan. Other planned additions include a new dropoff zone and enhanced crosswalks.

A survey conducted by the city found that residents wanted to see more amenities in the park, specifically on the west side, including soccer fields, water playgrounds, walking paths, and improved restrooms.

The initial portion of the project will be funded with $5.5 million park-in-lieu fees, which are fees developers must pay to help build parks/open spaces in the city.

If the Community Services Department receives the grant, the renovation is expected to be on track for a spring 2022 opening, according to Anaheim spokeswoman Lauren Gold.

City staff also is asking the City Council to approve an agreement to pay RRM Design Group nearly $1.2 million to design the La Palma Park expansion and restoration.

The council meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at City Hall, 200 S. Anaheim Blvd.