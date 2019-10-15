Minimum Wage Increase for Orange Employees

56 Shares Email

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County.

Orange officials next week are set to align the minimum hourly wage of 166 part-time and seasonal employees to meet state wage requirements. The minimum hourly pay rate, set to increase by Dec. 8 to $13, will cost the city an estimated $143,800 in its first year.

Currently, California’s minimum hourly wage is $12 and will rise to $15 by Jan. 1, 2022. Orange will incrementally raise its minimum wage to the $15 mark over the next two years.

Engineering interns and lifeguards are a few of the part-time and seasonal employees affected by the minimum wage increase. As examples, the hourly wage for engineering interns will increase from $12.64 to $13.55, while a lifeguard’s hourly wage will rise from $15.34 to $16.71. Orange will also raise supervisor wages to ensure that minimum wage earners and their supervisors are aligned and competitive.

The City Council will vote on the minimum wage resolutions during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The body will meet at City Hall, 300 E. Chapman Ave.