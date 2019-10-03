Poseidon Water Congratulates the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) Team on $100M DOE Desalination Hub

Carlsbad, Calif. (September 27, 2019) – Poseidon Water is proud to be part of the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) Team that was selected to receive $100 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a new Energy-Water Desalination Hub. The Hub’s purpose is to advance state-of-the-art technology and research in desalination. Poseidon is a national leader in the development of water supply and treatment projects using a public-private partnership approach and manages the award-winning Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant.

Headquartered at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) in Berkeley, California, NAWI was created in 2017 to support the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy-Water Desalination Hub. Along with co-founding laboratories Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, NAWI brings together a world-class team of industry and academic partners to examine the critical research needed to radically lower the cost and energy consumption required for desalination.

Since September 2017, Poseidon has been supporting NAWI and LBNL in their efforts to plan and conduct water research and compete for the DOE’s much-anticipated Energy-Water Desalination Hub funding. On Monday, DOE Secretary Rick Perry announced NAWI as the winner of the DOE’s competition at the 2019 WEFTEC Conference in Chicago. NAWI is expected to receive $20 million per year in research funding with $40 million having already been appropriated to support the Hub’sactivities.

The NAWI team has a vision to dramatically expand the availability and reliability of water supplies in the U.S. by executing an integrated portfolio of research and development activities to enable new treatment technologies to purify nontraditional water sources at an equivalent cost and energy consumption level as conventional freshwater resources. The team has assembled a core group of industry partners, including Poseidon Water, to help design a research program that is aligned with the needs of the broader U.S. market.

The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant and Poseidon Water are uniquely situated to advance the goals of the Hub and rapidly scale-up and deploy new cutting-edge water technologies.