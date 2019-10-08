Red Flag Fire Warning Issued through Friday Evening

2 Shares Email

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the week, warning of a high fire risk due to strong gusty winds and low humidity across Southern California.

Orange County’s inland areas, mountain slopes and some coastal areas are all at risk through the evening of Friday, Oct. 11.

Winds are forecast to run east to northeast 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, with isolate gusts up to 60 mph for the Cajon and Banning passes and the Santa Ana Mountain slopes. Winds are expected to develop in the Santa Ana Mountains around sunrise on Thursday, becoming more widespread Thursday afternoon. Humidity could go down to as low as 5 percent during the days.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” warns the National Weather Service. Cal Fire says that during heightened fire danger periods additional firefighters will be on duty while fire engines and equipment will be ready 24 hours a day. The fire agency asks people to be extremely cautious of any activities that could cause a fire and to be vigilant in reporting any fire or smoke.

More information: