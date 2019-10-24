0 Shares Email

Salute to Veterans, a free community celebration, to be held Nov. 9

COSTA MESA (Oct. 18, 2019) – OC Fair & Event Center and Orange County Employees Association will host a free community celebration in honor of Veterans Day. Salute to Veterans will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

The event will include free hot dogs for all attendees, family-friendly activities, entertainment and a Veterans Resource Fair. Opening ceremonies for the event will include a city address by Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley.

Emmy-Award winning newscaster Ed Arnold will help emcee a dedication and unveiling of the A-4M Skyhawk Aircraftat Heroes Hall, which was relocated last month from the Civic Center in Santa Ana. Representatives from the Orange County Board of Supervisors and Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation will join former A-4M Skyhawk pilots in the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event will also feature a plaque dedication for Thomas P. Clark, Jr. in the Heroes Hall Walk of Honor, as well as a cake cutting ceremony with the United States Marines in honor of the 244th U.S. Marine Corps birthday.

While the event and parking is free, guests are encouraged to bring donations for the food drive for veterans . All donations will go to Disabled American Veterans , a group that distributes donations to various organizations that help homeless veterans. Please bring non-perishable food items such as canned and instant soups, pastas, canned fruits and vegetables, baby food, or gift cards to purchase food. Also accepted: toiletries such as toothpaste, soap, shampoo and toilet paper, as well as baby items like diapers, bottles and clothing.

During the event, Heroes Hall will be open to guests, featuring the newest exhibit, Fighting on the Home Front: Propaganda Posters of World War II . The veterans museum is open year-round and also features the exhibit The SAAAB Story, which chronicles the history of the Santa Ana Army Airbase.

The celebration will continue until 4 p.m. with free admission to the OC Market Place , located near Heroes Hall.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair and Pacific Amphitheatre. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity and Heroes Hall. Imaginology, a free three-day family event focusing on S.T.E.A.M.-related activities, will take place April 17-19, 2020. Throughout the year, events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds. For more information, visit ocfair.com. Support of OC Fair & Event Center provides year-round educational opportunities and helps fund community give-back programs.

