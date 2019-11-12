Orange Officials Set to Consider Chapman’s $600,000 Offer to Pay for Traffic Signal

0 Shares Email

The Orange City Council will consider Nov. 12 whether to accept $600,000 from Chapman University to help pay for the design and installation of a new traffic signal at Lemon Street and Palm Avenue.

The construction of the signal, which is set to be completed in 2020, will be entirely funded by the university to help ease the flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic west of the campus core.

“The intersection lies along the shortest path connecting several key student facilities,” according to a city staff report, and generates traffic. Chapman requested the city consider the installation of a new traffic light signal to better organize traffic. City staff members performed an engineering analysis on the increase of traffic and concurred.

The future upkeep of the signal would be the city’s sole responsibility. The City Council will consider entering into an agreement with Chapman for the university to pick up the $600,000 project cost during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. The body will meet at City Hall, 300 E. Chapman Ave.