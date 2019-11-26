Senior Affordable Housing Complex Coming to San Juan Capistrano

20 Shares Email

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

A 75-unit affordable senior apartment complex is expected to break ground in the spring in San Juan Capistrano and will include 10 units for seniors who were previously homeless.

The new development, called The Groves, is being built on approximately four acres of city-owned property at the northwest corner of Camino Capistrano and Junipero Serra Road.

The City Council approved a development agreement with Tustin-based C&C Development in July. The agreement established that the city property was to be sold to C&C for $4.1 million. Completion of the $30 million project is expected next winter.

Laura Stokes, San Juan Capistrano housing supervisor and associate planner, said that investing in this apartment complex is a great benefit because, “it adds to (the affordable housing) stock, and is a good location for public transportation for seniors.”

Similar projects in the city include Seasons Senior Apartments and Villa Paloma Senior Apartments.

Ten of the units in the new development will be for residents with an income of $0-$28,000, two units for those with income between $28,000-$47,500, and 62 units for seniors with an annual income ranging from $47,000-$76,000. One of the units will be reserved for the onsite resident manager.

The development will have a community park, a care facility, and a creek. Amenities include an entry plaza, community center, elevator access, a barbecue pavilion, exercise facility, an onsite leasing office, and active and passive green open space.

The Groves is currently accepting interest forms at 14211 Yorba St., Suite 102, Tustin, CA 92780, or call (714) 289-7600