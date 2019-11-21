Yorba Linda Okays Little League Banners Display

4 Shares Email

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

Championship banners can be hung at fields across Yorba Linda after the City Council unanimously allowed the city’s little leagues to display them.

A representative from West Yorba Linda Little League requested teams be allowed to display the banners in city parks.

The previous city signs policy approved in 2014 did not specify that little league banners could be displayed.

The West Yorba Little League representatives made the initial request to revise the policy before the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission in March. The commission approved a revision to the signs policy and sent it to the City Council for final approval.

“This will be set in place for all parks,” Councilman Gene Hernandez said after the Nov. 5 council meeting.

A review process is still in place to request hanging a banner. The Sports Advisory Committee members receive approval for the installation of signs and banners by submitting a request to the Parks and Recreation Department, according to a city staff report. The requests are reviewed using the guidelines from the policy which allows staff to limit the number of signs and banners approved for display.

The City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of the month at 4845 Casa Loma Ave.