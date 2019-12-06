Dan Bane Appointed San Clemente’s New Mayor

6 Shares Email

San Clemente City Council has appointed Councilman Dan Bane as the new mayor of the city.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

The 3-0 vote followed a special election in November, where Gene James was elected to join the council. Councilman Chris Hamm was absent.

Bane was elected as the mayor pro-tem following the previous council election in 2018. After the death of Mayor Steve Swartz in early May, Bane filled in as the unofficial mayor for the city.

Councilwoman Kathy Ward nominated Bane for the position of mayor due to his experience of the last year.

Filling Bane’s spot as mayor pro-tem will be Councilwoman Laura Ferguson. Both Bane and Ferguson will serve in their respective positions until council reorganization following next year’s election.