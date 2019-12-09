|
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.
Contact:
Katie Haga/ Lisa James, Brower Group
(949) 438-6262, khaga@brower-group.com
ORANGE COUNTY RESCUE MISSION SEEKS HELP FROM COMMUNITY
TO PROVIDE HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES
Orange County, Calif. (December 5, 2019) – Orange County Rescue Mission is reaching out to the local community for gift donations to help the 179 formerly homeless adults living at Village of Hope and other Rescue Mission transitional housing campuses celebrate the holidays. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents.
“The holidays are a special and heartwarming time for the families living at Village of Hope and our other campuses,” says Orange County Rescue Mission President, Jim Palmer. “For many of the children, this gift donation and exchange will be the very first time they will experience the joy of selecting and giving holiday gifts to their parents.”
Suggested donation items needed include new:
- Slippers
- Robes
- Socks
- Wallets
- Watches
- Jewelry
- Nail Polish Sets
- Eyeshadow Pallets
- Journals and Pens
- Hair accessories
- Reusable Water Bottles
- Scarves
- Belts
- Wrapping Paper
Donations of these items may be dropped off at Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope, located at 1 Hope Drive in Tustin, California, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Contact Julia at 714-247-4388 or email julia.ostunio@rescuemission.org for more information.Members of the community may also contribute to a specific cause in someone’s honor and designate it as a holiday gift by using the Rescue Mission’s Gifts of Hope Christmas catalog, which is accessible at https://catalog.rescuemission.org/.
Gift values in the catalog range from $8.00 to $450.00 and provide funding for a variety of services and programs offered at the Village of Hope, including lifesaving holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children, among others.
“Each holiday season, we are humbled by the generosity and support of the local community,” says Palmer. “In the true spirit of giving and to express our gratitude, we want to provide community members with the opportunity to give back specifically to the causes that touch their hearts by gifting their donations.”
About Orange County Rescue Mission
Orange County Rescue Mission’s goal is to minister the love of Jesus Christ to the Least, the Last, and the Lost of our community through the provision of assistance in the areas of guidance, counseling, education, job training, shelter, food, clothing, health care and independent living communities.
The Rescue Mission was formed as a faith-based organization in 1963. Since that time, the Rescue Mission has shared hope through Jesus Christ to those without hope in Orange County. Our programs are designed to give comprehensive services that move homeless men, women, veterans, and children to self-sufficiency. Its programs and dedication to going above and beyond have earned the organization numerous recognitions including Charity Navigator’s highest rating of 4 stars.
To make a donation or inquire about volunteer opportunities with Orange County Rescue Mission, please contact (714) 247-4320 or visit www.rescuemission.org.
# # #
Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.
To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.