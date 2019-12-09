Orange County Rescue Mission Seeks Help From Community to Provide Holiday Gifts for Homeless Families

Gift values in the catalog range from $8.00 to $450.00 and provide funding for a variety of services and programs offered at the Village of Hope, including lifesaving holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children, among others.

“Each holiday season, we are humbled by the generosity and support of the local community,” says Palmer. “In the true spirit of giving and to express our gratitude, we want to provide community members with the opportunity to give back specifically to the causes that touch their hearts by gifting their donations.”

About Orange County Rescue Mission

Orange County Rescue Mission’s goal is to minister the love of Jesus Christ to the Least, the Last, and the Lost of our community through the provision of assistance in the areas of guidance, counseling, education, job training, shelter, food, clothing, health care and independent living communities.

The Rescue Mission was formed as a faith-based organization in 1963. Since that time, the Rescue Mission has shared hope through Jesus Christ to those without hope in Orange County. Our programs are designed to give comprehensive services that move homeless men, women, veterans, and children to self-sufficiency. Its programs and dedication to going above and beyond have earned the organization numerous recognitions including Charity Navigator’s highest rating of 4 stars.

To make a donation or inquire about volunteer opportunities with Orange County Rescue Mission, please contact (714) 247-4320 or visit www.rescuemission.org.

