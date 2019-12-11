Voice of OC Reporter Talking on KPCC Take Two Program

|
Voice of OC Reporter Nick Gerda will be a special guest on today’s Take Two KPCC news radio program. The program will air during the 2 p.m. program (listen live on the KPCC website or check back later for a link directly to the audio).
Gerda will be discussing his recent article about the county halting census outreach grants to the city of Santa Ana and the local school district. City and school district officials say the grant cuts are payback for their public concerns about a proposed county homeless shelter, which county officials dispute. A final decision on the grants is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.