Experience Orange County’s New Vote Centers and Voting System: Mock Election Taking Place January 7th

The public is invited to attend Orange County’s mock election, which will showcase the new voting system and introduce the new experience of Vote Center voting.

SANTA ANA, CA – January 2, 2019 – On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Orange County Registrar of Voters will be conducting a mock election to showcase the features of Vote Centers and the County’s new voting system. The public is invited to attend and learn about the benefits of Orange County’s transition to Vote Centers, such as being able to register to vote, cast an in-person ballot, obtain replacement ballots and more. In addition, voters will be able to cast a mock ballot on the new voting system.

The key benefits of the transition to Vote Centers include:

There will now be 188 fully staffed Vote Centers. Voters can choose to vote in-person at any location starting February 22, 2020.

Election Day now lasts 11 days. Voters voting in the March Presidential Primary election will be able to vote at any Orange County Vote Center anytime between February 22 and March 3, 2020

Every voter will now receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters will be able to save time and vote at home with multiple options for returning their ballot. Ballots will begin mailing on February 3, 2020.

There will be 110 secure ballot drop box locations throughout Orange County. Voters will be able to deposit their ballot into a secure drop box between February 3 and March 3, 2020.

WHAT

Mock election open to the public showcasing the full benefits and set up of Orange County’s new Vote Centers and an opportunity to cast a mock ballot on the new voting system.

WHERE

Orange County Registrar of Voters, 1300 South Grand Avenue, Building C, Santa Ana

Mission Viejo City Hall, Saddleback Room, 200 Civic Center, Mission Viejo

WHEN

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

ADDITIONAL INFO:

ocvote.com/mockelection

About the Registrar of Voters:

The Registrar of Voters is responsible for conducting elections in the County of Orange, the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States with 1.6 million registered voters. We are a County agency, which receives funding from the County’s General Fund and periodic reimbursement from the federal government, the State of California and local jurisdictions. Read more >>

