Here’s Where Voters Can Cast Ballots in OC’s 2020 Primary Election

8 Shares Email

Voting center and ballot drop off locations for Orange County’s March 3 primary election are now finalized, as officials prep for California’s earlier election date and a new county voting process.

Instead of the previous system of traditional polling locations with some early voting options, all voters will now automatically receive vote-by-mail ballots and will have more opportunities to vote in-person across the county up to 11 days before Election Day.

The Registrar of Voters is now mailing out voter guides for the primary election, and ballots are scheduled to be mailed out in just over two weeks on Monday, Feb. 3.

Read more about the new voting process HERE, or view a photo step-by-step of the new in-person voting process HERE.

View and use the Registrar’s voting map location below or by clicking here.