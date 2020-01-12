OC Women’s March: Saturday, January 18, 2020

7 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Date: January 18, 2020

Time: 10AM – 1PM

Starting Point:

Corner of W. Civic Center Drive and N. Flower Street in Downtown Santa Ana.

About the 2020 OC Women’s March:



This is it. The time we’ve been waiting for. 2020

It’s been three years since the first OC Women’s March in 2016 when over 20,000 people peacefully took to the streets with signs of protest, solidarity, and to make their voices heard. Thousands of women, men, and families came together on a variety of issues and to demand change.

For the past three years our diverse groups marched together under the idea that women’s rights are human rights. We are making Orange County and our nation, more safe, more fair, and more supportive of all women. It’s fitting that 2020 is also the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, which shows our ability to come together and demand change while still working to ensure these rights are granted equally to all.

We showed our power locally in 2016. This year it’s time to finish business and make our voices heard in the 2020 elections and demand real change across the county. Everything that we have marched for, fought for, and worked toward the past three years is here. Everything our mothers and grandmothers and great grandmothers have dreamed of is at stake. It’s time to unite, fight, and win 2020!

Code of Conduct:

We will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency, and accountability in our actions.

We will not carry anything that can be construed as a weapon, nor possess (or consume) any alcohol or drugs.

We are non-partisan, and will use the Women’s March primarily to express our support for women’s rights, human rights, and encourage voting in our communities and the country, rather than to criticize politicians or political parties.

We will all hold each other accountable to respecting these agreements.

More info: www.ocwomensmarch.org

Download Women’s March Flyer 2020

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.