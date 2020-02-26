As Co-President of UNITE-HERE Local 11, I frequently witness the importance of voting. When we elect leaders who support health care and a fair wage for instance, our members can spend less time on drawn-out bargaining for those things, and more time organizing the unorganized.

As Chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, I have witnessed incredible community leaders rise up. Leaders like Sergio Contreras and Ashleigh Aitken for the Orange County Board of Supervisors, as well as Beckie Gomez and Andy Thorburn for the Orange County Board of Education, deserve your vote. The OC Board of Supervisors and OC Board of Education elections will be decided in our March Primaries, so it’s especially important to vote all the way down the ballot.

California is now an early “Super Tuesday” state, which means California voters have a big voice in the Presidential primaries. Each vote could mean a crucial difference in delegate counts for each candidate, so it’s especially important to make your voice heard and vote. Democrats have a big decision to make, and in November, we must come together around our nominee for one of the most important Presidential elections of our lifetimes.

In Orange County it’s especially important to vote, because many local elections could come down to just a few votes. Orange County Democrats remember the 2018 Midterms, when several Democratic Congressional candidates were down in the polls on election night. It took weeks to finish counting all the ballots. By the end, Democrats swept all of Orange County’s Congressional seats, but some by very close margins. We must vote all the way down the ballot.

More and more, Orange County voters are choosing the Democratic Party. In the six months since Orange County Democrats overtook Republicans in voter registration, Democrats have amassed a stunning 22,000 voter registration lead. Assembly District 55 and the cities of Westminster, Aliso Viejo, Cypress and Costa Mesa all flipped blue recently, and have more registered Democrats than Republicans. Voters are making their values clear, and Orange County leaders need to pay attention.

Despite Orange County’s rapid rise in Democratic Party voter registration, Democrats continue to lag in elected representation. A whopping 70% of all elected offices in OC are held by registered Republican voters. This year, we have an unprecedented opportunity to transform our representation in Orange County. Your vote is the only way to make that happen.

Make your plan to vote. Mail in your vote-by-mail ballot (you don’t need a stamp), or visit any of Orange County’s nearly 200 vote centers to cast your vote in person until March 3rd.