February 21, 2020

City of Costa Mesa Files Legal Action to Halt Use of Fairview Developmental Center As COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

COSTA MESA, CA – The City of Costa Mesa filed legal action today against the State of California after it learned federal officials were planning to use the Fairview Development Center to house and quarantine individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“The City informally learned that this site is being actively considered as a quarantine facility for patients who are California residents,” said Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley. “Our top priority is the safety and security of this community and those who live in this region. We have received no information regarding how the facility will be prepared, what precautions will be taken to protect those in the facility as well as those who live nearby, and other important planning measures.”

The Costa Mesa City Council took immediate and unanimous action to file a request for a legal injunction to halt the plan. Fairview, which is owned by the State of California, is adjacent to several residential neighborhoods.

The City was not part of the process that led to Fairview’s consideration for this use and has not been thoroughly advised, said the mayor. The injunction is intended to ensure open dialog and a collaborative effort among local, state, and federal agencies responsible for managing the crisis.

While the City understands the need for the Federal Government to select sites for quarantine, a full and complete explanation of all plans is required. Costa Mesa residents, business operators, and visitors are encouraged to monitor the City’s website for additional information.

