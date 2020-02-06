Inaugural Voice of OC Feet to the Fire Podcast for March 2020 Primary

9 Shares Email

Voice of OC is debuting a new podcast for the March primary election — OC Feet to the Fire.

The podcast is available below and will soon be available in multiple podcast directories. Also, for the first time, the podcast is available in both audio and video formats.

The podcast takes its name and emphasis stems from the groundbreaking news and analysis forums held across Orange County for more than a decade — holding elected officials and candidates feet to the fire. That series was started through the champion efforts of Orange County journalists Barbara Venezia and John Canalis.

The Feet to the Fire OC podcast is hosted by Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. The first episode below also features the legendary media host Rick Reiff. Reiff is best known for his work on PBS SoCal in interviewing media, officials and analysts.

AUDIO PODCAST

VIDEO PODCAST