Pacific Symphony’s New Season Includes a Collaboration with South Coast Repertory

The Pacific Symphony announced its 2020-21 season today, a 44-concert schedule that marks the beginning of music director Carl St.Clair’s fourth decade with the orchestra. It’s a varied line-up that includes symphonic warhorses, new commissions, full-length opera and a unique and unexpected collaboration with Orange County’s most prominent theater company.

Late Romantic classics are a big part of the season, including Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Fifth Symphony and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Guest artists are well represented as well: Lang Lang, Emanuel Ax, Jaime Laredo.

But perhaps the most unusual part of the season is a first-of-its kind production combining the forces of Pacific Symphony, South Coast Repertory and the Pacific Chorale. SCR artistic director David Ivers, who portrayed Antonio Salieri to critical acclaim in the Utah Shakespeare Festival production of “Amadeus” in 2015, will play the role again in a unique multi-disciplinary collaboration, “The Mozart Project.”

Here is Pacific Symphony’s 2020-21 season.

2020-2021 HAL AND JEANETTE SEGERSTROM FAMILY FOUNDATION CLASSICAL SERIES

All concerts at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Programs, artists and dates subject to change.

OPENING WEEKEND: TCHAIKOVSKY’S FIFTH

Sept. 24-26, 2020, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Christina Naughton, piano

Michelle Naughton, piano

OQUIN: “Tower Ascending” (Symphonic World Premiere)

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5

BEETHOVEN’S “EROICA”

Oct. 15-17, 2020, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Jaime Laredo, violin

Sharon Robinson, cello

DAUGHERTY: “Route 66”

BRUBECK: “Pas de Deux”for Violin, Cello and Orchestra (West Coast Premiere)

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

TCHAIKOVSKY’S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Nov. 12-14, 2020, 8 p.m.

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Bomsori Kim, violin

NORMAN: “Sacred Geometry”

TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto

BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra

RACHMANINOFF’S PIANO CONCERTO NO. 2

Dec. 3-5, 2020, 8 p.m.

Markus Stenz, conductor

Andrey Gugnin, piano

REBEL:“Le chaos” from “Les élémens”

RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No. 2

DEBUSSY: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

SCRIABIN: “The Poem of Ecstasy”

EMANUEL AX PLAYS MOZART

Jan. 14-16, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Soprano to be announced

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K. 453

MAHLER: Symphony No. 4

SAINT-SAËNS’ ORGAN SYMPHONY

Feb. 4-6, 2021, 8 p.m.

Edo de Waart, conductor

IPPOLITO: Nocturne for orchestra

MOZART: Clarinet Concerto

SAINT-SAËNS: Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony”

JAMES EHNES PLAYS SIBELIUS

Feb. 25-27, 2021, 8 p.m.

Anja Bihlmaier, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

BOULANGER: “D’un matin de printemps”

SIBELIUS: Violin Concerto

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2

CATHEDRALS OF SOUND

March 18-20, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Robert Istad, conductor

Elissa Johnston, soprano

Baritone to be announced

Robert Istad, artistic director, Pacific Chorale

TALLIS: “Spem in Alium”

STRAUSS: “Death and Transfiguration”

MACMILLAN: “Fiat Lux”(World Premiere)

VERDI’S RIGOLETTO

April 15, 17, 20, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Singers and Stage director to be announced

Robert Istad, artistic director, Pacific Chorale

MENDELSSOHN’S VIOLIN CONCERTO

May 6-8, 2021, 8 p.m.

Michal Nesterowicz, conductor

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

KILAR: “Orawa” for string orchestra

MENDELSSOHN: Violin Concerto

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Symphony No. 5

HAOCHEN ZHANG PLAYS RACHMANINOFF

May 20-22, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Haochen Zhang, piano

RACHMANINOFF: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

SCHUBERT:Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

THE MOZART PROJECT

June 10-12, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

David Ivers, artistic director, South Coast Repertory

James Sullivan, stage director

Robert Istad, artistic director, Pacific Chorale

MOZART: Overture to “Don Giovanni”

MOZART: Selections from the movie, “Amadeus”

MOZART: Requiem in D Minor

2020-2021 SPECIAL CONCERT ADD-ONS

LANG LANG PLAYS BEETHOVEN

Oct. 4, 2020, 3 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

BERLIOZ: “Romans Carnival” Overture

RESPIGHI: “Pines of Rome”

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2

HANDEL’S GLORIOUS “MESSIAH”

Dec. 6, 2020, 3 p.m.

Robert Moody, conductor

Robert Istad, artistic director, Pacific Chorale

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Feb. 13, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Festivities honoring the Lunar New Year. Artists to be announced.

NOWRUZ: IRANIAN NEW YEAR

March 27, 2021, 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Traditional celebration that marks the beginning of spring. Artists to be announced.

2020-2021 SUNDAY MATINEES

INSIDE TCHAIKOVSKY’S FIFTH

Sept. 27, 2020, 3 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

OQUIN: “Tower Ascending” (Symphonic World Premiere)

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5

DISCOVERING THE “EROICA”

Oct. 18, 2020, 3 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”

SCHUBERT’S “GREAT” C MAJOR

May 23, 2021 • 3 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

MOZART’S REQUIEM

June 13, 2021 • 3 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

David Ivers, artistic director, South Coast Repertory

James Sullivan, stage director

Robert Istad, artistic director, Pacific Chorale

MOZART: Selections from “Amadeus”

MOZART: Requiem in D Minor

Paul Hodgins is the senior editor of Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. He can be reached at phodgins@voiceofoc.org.