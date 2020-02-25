Voter Guide: March 2020 Primary Election

3 Shares Email

Voting is now underway for the March 2020 primary election and below is a rundown of the races up for a decision by Orange County voters.

A host of competitive local, state and federal seats are up for grabs, with voters’ choice potentially deciding how state and local officials will handle priorities like homelessness, housing affordability and immigration. In most of the races, the primary election will determine which two candidates will face off in the November general election. In other races, the final winners will be decided in the primary, including the hotly-contested county Board of Education and 3rd District supervisor races.

For the first time, OC voters are casting their ballots in a dramatically-overhauled system that changes when, where, and how people vote.

Election Day in Orange County technically started Feb. 3 – a month before the election – when officials started sending out mail-in ballots to all 1.6 million registered voters in OC.

Voters also can instead vote in person up to 11 days ahead of the election – starting Saturday – at any of 188 new vote centers countywide, which allow voters to cast their ballot regardless of where they live. The first batch of vote centers opened Saturday, with all vote centers scheduled to be up and running starting this coming Saturday and during the four days through Election Day.

In local races, a handful of voters – sometimes as few as 15 – can end up deciding who wins when the results are close.

About 12 percent of voters had cast ballots as of Tuesday, a week before Election Day, through mailing them in or dropping them off at ballot drop boxes.

Click here to see which races are on your ballot. And click the links below to skip to a particular contest.

Click here for an official map of vote centers and ballot drop-boxes.

Orange County Board of Supervisors

1st District | 3rd District

U.S. House of Representatives

38th District | 39th District | 45th District | 46th District | 47th District | 48th District | 49th District

State Senate

29th District | 37th District

State Assembly

68th District | 69th District | 72nd District | 73rd District | 74th District

Orange County Board of Supervisors, 1st District

In this highly contested race, which could shape the future of homelessness policy in OC, incumbent Supervisor Andrew Do, a Republican, is facing off against three Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, Westminster Councilman Sergio Contreras, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen. A wave of ad spending for Do has come from the Orange County sheriff’s deputies union, which has spent over $400,000 on ads for Do – by far the biggest spending by a single group on any county-level candidate so far this election in OC.

Pulido’s financial support so far has come mainly from real estate developers like Majestic Realty Co., while Westminster Councilman Sergio Contreras’ support has been mostly from individual small donors and labor unions. Most of Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen’s donors have been small contributions from individuals.

Do is widely seen as making it in one of the top two spots for the November runoff, so the March primary is widely seen as voters choosing which of the three Democrats will face off against Do in the November general election.

Orange County Board of Supervisors, 3rd District

Don Wagner, the Republican incumbent, is being challenged by Democrat Ashleigh Aitken, an attorney and member of the Orange County Fairgrounds board. The county sheriff’s deputies’ union is spending heavily for Wagner with $388,000 in supportive ads, while Aitken’s largest financial backing comes from individual donors ($207,000), labor unions, and $30,000 in ad services from consultant John Shallman that disclosures list as being donated by Shallman.

U.S. House of Representatives, 38th District

In this heavily Democratic district (49 percent to Republicans’ 20 percent), Rep. Linda Sanchez is facing one challenger, Michael Tolar, who hasn’t fundraised. Sanchez was first elected to Congress in 2003 and has been easily reelected since then.

U.S. House of Representatives, 39th District

The District was leaning Republican heading into the 2018 primary election, according to the Cook Political Report, but it’s now leaning Democrat after Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Fullerton) beat former Assemblywoman Young Kim (R-Fullerton). The two are going to battle in the ballot box again this year and the fundraising levels are nearly equal.

U.S. House of Representatives, 45th District

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) is squaring off against several Republican candidates, including current city councilmembers in the district: Greg Raths of Mission Viejo, and Don Sedgwick of Laguna Hills, and Peggy Huang of Yorba Linda, who’s also a deputy attorney general.

U.S. House of Representatives, 46th District

In this heavily Democratic district (48 percent to Republicans’ 21 percent), incumbent Democrat Lou Correa is facing off against fellow Democrat and businessman Pablo Mendiolea, as well Republican retired postal worker James S. Waters and two no-party candidates: IT project manager Ed Rushman and caregiver Will Johnson.

U.S. House of Representatives, 47th District

In another heavily Democratic district (37 percent to Republicans’ 32 percent), incumbent Democrat Alan Lowenthal is facing two Democrats and three Republicans challengers. The Republicans are planning commissioner Sou Moua, entrepreneur Amy Phan West and Ocean View School District board member John Briscoe. The Democrats, aside from Lowenthal, are professor Peter Mathews and teacher assistant Jalen Dupree McLeod.

U.S. House of Representatives, 48th District

In what’s considered a competitive district, incumbent Harley Rouda is facing Republican County Supervisor Michelle Steel. Local election experts said the race could be tight because voter registration favors Republicans and Steel has name recognition in the district.

U.S. House of Representatives, 49th District

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Oceanside) faces only one Republican challenger this year as San Juan Capistrano Mayor Bryan Maryott looks to unseat the freshman Democrat. Maryott’s behind in fundraising and Levin had a landslide victory against Diane Harkey in 2018.

State Senate, 29th District

It’s another rematch between incumbent Democrat Josh Newman and Republican Ling Ling Chang, who defeated Newman in a 2018 recall election but then lost to Newman a few months later. It’s considered a key swing district statewide that will help decide whether Democrats retain their supermajority in Sacramento, which allows them to raise taxes without voter approval.

State Senate, 37th District

Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) is up against two Democrats, Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley and UC Irvine law professor Dave Min. Republicans continue to hold a voter registration advantage, with 35 percent of the registered voters to Democrats’ 33.5 percent. Voters without a party preference are 26 percent of registered voters in the district.

State Assembly, 68th District

Incumbent Republican Steven Choi is facing off against two Democrats: Irvine Councilwoman Melissa Fox and Eugene Fields, former Orange County Register reporter. One Republican is challenging Choi: Benjamin Yu, a Lake Forest traffic and parking commissioner.

State Assembly, 69th District

In this heavily Democratic district (51 percent Democrat to 18 percent Republican), incumbent Democrat Tom Daly is challenged by a single candidate, Republican Jon Paul White.

State Assembly, 72nd District

A looming showdown between current 72nd District State Assemblyman Tyler Diep and challenger Janet Nguyen, a former state senator, will showcase a split among Orange County Republicans that most recently led the OC GOP to drop their endorsement of Diep over his support for labor union-friendly policies at the State Legislature.

The match-up also marks a divide amongst the Vietnamese community in the 72nd District’s Little Saigon, where a wealthy Vietnamese American entrepreneur named Kieu Hoang has emerged as a key donor to local political movements and is putting financial support behind Nguyen for the state assembly race.

State Assembly, 73rd District

After being accused of sexual harassment and questionable campaign spending earlier this year, incumbent Republican Assemblyman Bill Brough has drawn a challenge from fellow Republicans Laguna Niguel City Councilwoman Laurie Davies and Mission Viejo City Councilman Ed Sachs. While the district voter registration is solidly Republican, two Democrats, Scott Rhinehart – who lost to Brough in 2018 – and Chris Duncan are both vying to unseat Brough.

State Assembly, 74th District

Freshman Democratic Assembly woman Cottie Petrie-Norris faces off against two Republican challengers, Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon and Kelly Ernby, who works at the OC District Attorney’s office. While the district voter registration tilts slightly Republican, the area also backed Hillary Clinton for President and Gavin Newsom for Governor.

Orange County Board of Education, Areas 1, 3 and 4

In a rare case, the county education board is a hotly contested race this election – with Democrats seeking to take the majority from Republicans, with charter school approvals a key issue in the campaigns. The Republicans are Orange County Rescue Mission leader Jim Palmer, incumbent board member Ken L. Williams Jr., and La Habra Councilman Tim Shaw. The Democrats are incumbent Rebecca “Beckie” Gomez, businessman Andy Thorburn, and three running against Shaw: Paulette Chaffee, who was convicted of stealing campaign signs in 2018; former Anaheim Councilman Jordan Brandman; and youth counselor Vicki Calhoun.

Judge of the Superior Court, Office No. 4

While 44 judicial seats were open this election, but only one race will be up to voters – with one candidate on the ballot. Tony Ferrentino, an assistant district attorney in charge of the DA’s office at the Harbor courthouse in Newport Beach, is the only person running, and has racked up endorsements from dozens of judges, prosecutors and public employee labor unions.

Former DA Tony Rackauckas said he believed Ferrentino made the controversial decision in 2011 to not prosecute Santa Ana police Sgt. Gerry Serrano for DUI hit-and-run, after Westminster police said Serrano failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a blood test. When reached by phone last year, Ferrentino declined to comment about his role in the Serrano case, and did not return calls for comment in February.

DA records obtained by Voice of OC contradicted the public reason for why prosecutors did not file charges against Serrano, who now leads the Santa Ana’s influential police officers’ union.

While DA officials had cited the lack of a blood test, the DA’s own data showed thousands of charges have been filed against people who refuse blood or breath tests after they’re arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Serrano refused to submit to a blood test, after he crashed into another car, slurred his speech, and was arrested for misdemeanor DUI hit-and-run, according to the police reports, which note audio and video evidence.

After reviewing the police reports, the current district attorney, Todd Spitzer, said last year that Serrano should have been charged.

Voters can cast their ballots for Ferrentino or write in a candidate. But since no one filed to run against Ferrentino, including by the Feb. 18 deadline for write-in candidates, he is guaranteed to win the judicial election.

In the run-up to the Dec. 6 candidate filing, no one filed to run against any of the 43 judges running for re-election. In the 44th seat being sought by Ferrentino, the incumbent judge wasn’t running, and Ferrentino was the only candidate who filed for the seat.

