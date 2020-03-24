2 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 024

Date: 3-24-2020 Time: 17:51 hours

CLOSURE OF OC PARKS AREAS TO SLOW SPREAD OF COVID-19

To minimize the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on park patrons, OC Parks is implementing closures expected to reinforce social distancing and reduce large public gatherings. These measures are in line with recommendations from federal, state and local health agencies.

Closures effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 include:

Parking lots at all County beaches, regional parks and wilderness parks

Parking spaces at all County trailheads

Pedestrian access points at Thousand Steps, Table Rock, West, Camel Point, and Treasure Island beaches

Restrooms, playgrounds, exercise equipment, and shelters at all County parks and beaches

Passive walk-through pedestrian, cycling and equestrian activity is permitted.

For a list of County beaches and parks and more information, visit ocparks.com.

The following Orange County cities that also have implemented closures:

Huntington Beach

City beach parking lots (12:00 am, March 25)

https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/

Laguna Beach

City beaches, trailheads

http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/

Newport Beach

City beach parking lots, piers

https://www.newportbeachca.gov/

San Clemente

City beach parking lots, pier

https://www.san-clemente.org/

Seal Beach

City beaches, beach parking lots, pier, parks, biking trails

https://www.sealbeachca.gov/

###

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.