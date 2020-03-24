|
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.
ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: 3-24-2020 Time: 17:51 hours
CLOSURE OF OC PARKS AREAS TO SLOW SPREAD OF COVID-19
To minimize the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on park patrons, OC Parks is implementing closures expected to reinforce social distancing and reduce large public gatherings. These measures are in line with recommendations from federal, state and local health agencies.
Closures effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020 include:
- Parking lots at all County beaches, regional parks and wilderness parks
- Parking spaces at all County trailheads
- Pedestrian access points at Thousand Steps, Table Rock, West, Camel Point, and Treasure Island beaches
- Restrooms, playgrounds, exercise equipment, and shelters at all County parks and beaches
Passive walk-through pedestrian, cycling and equestrian activity is permitted.
For a list of County beaches and parks and more information, visit ocparks.com.
The following Orange County cities that also have implemented closures:
- Huntington Beach
City beach parking lots (12:00 am, March 25)
https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/
- Laguna Beach
City beaches, trailheads
http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/
- Newport Beach
City beach parking lots, piers
https://www.newportbeachca.gov/
- San Clemente
City beach parking lots, pier
- Seal Beach
City beaches, beach parking lots, pier, parks, biking trails
###
For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).
For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.
Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.
To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.