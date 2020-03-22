105 Shares Email

COUNTY IDENTIFIES ALTERNATIVE SHELTER LOCATION FOR VULNERABLE HOMELESS PERSONS

The County of Orange has identified the former Joplin Youth Center in Trabuco Canyon as a placement site for sheltered homeless persons who are older but not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Joplin Youth Center was previously a juvenile correctional facility operated by the Orange County Probation Department. It was closed in May 2019.

The County is working with shelter providers to identify individuals who fit this category and to maximize the space at Joplin while maintaining safe social distance.

This is the latest in a series of precautionary and preventative measures taken by the County of Orange to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the homeless population.

Identification of additional sites throughout Orange County are in motion and will be announced.

