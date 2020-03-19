0 Shares Email

Date: 3-19-20 Time: 11:41 hours

County of Orange to Connect Seniors with Resources

During COVID-19 Outbreak

Office on Aging will assist seniors with linkages to food and

more to help prevent food insecurity

The County of Orange today announced the availability of resources and support for seniors over 65 who may be self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak in Orange County.

Orange County’s Office on Aging is available to assist seniors who may not have access to food and other necessities as they self-isolate to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Older adults and/or their families are encouraged to call the Office on Aging Information & Assistance Call Center at (800) 510-2020 for assistance. Call center staff will screen calls and link senior residents with Orange County community partner organizations.

The Office of Aging serves as the lead advocate for 400,000 older adults residing in the county. The agency is responsible for understanding the needs of Orange County’s older adults and utilizing the federal funding and programs available to meet those needs.

