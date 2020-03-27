0 Shares Email

Date: 3-27-20

COUNTY RELEASES CITY DATA OF REPORTED COVID-19 CASES

Starting today, the County of Orange is posting reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases by city on a daily basis on the OC Health Care website http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus. The total case counts and city counts will be updated every afternoon.

The number of reported cases in cities with a population of 25,000 and under will be combined and listed as a category labeled “Other.” This is to protect patient confidentiality. Confirmed cases where the city of residence were not reported will be listed as “Unknown.”

While city case data is reflective of where cases live, it is important to note that it does not necessarily reflect where transmission occurred. City numbers should not be interpreted to reflect where transmission is geographically focused or not as COVID-19 is present in all communities in the county.

Case counts are not reflective of all disease transmission in any given community because testing is prioritized for those at greatest risk or most sick. Asymptomatic and persons with mild disease may not be reflected due to not being tested.

Because transmission occurs throughout the county, it is important for all residents to practice social-distancing as directed by the Governor and the State’s Public Health Officer regardless of case count in their city. Doing so will help to reduce the spread of infection, ease the burden on the hospital and healthcare system, and protect those most vulnerable in our county.

