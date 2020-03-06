Democrats Take on Election Night

Voice of OC’s Director of Photography Julie Leopo ventured out on Election Night to Republican and Democrat election results watch parties.
Democrats gathered at building in Anaheim owned by candidate Andy Thorburn and witnessed all congressional incumbents secure top vote spots along with a series of strong challenges for seats in the state legislature. Democrats lost a bid to put a majority on the county school board and looked to have come up short on another bid to win a Third District County Supervisors’ seat. They also saw two strong Democratic challengers set up a November run-off against a Republican incumbent in the fall.
Supporters at the Democratic watch party after the first round of election results on March 3, 2020.
Democrat Andy Thorburn, speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters on March 4, 2020.
Incumbent Democrat board member Rebecca “Beckie” Gomez, speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters.
Garden Grove City Council member, Diedre Nguyen speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters.
Scott Rhinehart who us running to represent the 73rd Assembly District, speaks to supporters speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters.
OC Fair Board member Ashleigh Aitken, who is running for 3rd District county supervisor, speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters.
Ada Briceño, the Chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, speaks to supporters after the first round of election results on March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The Democratic Party of Orange County event in Anaheim on super Tuesday on March 3, 2020.
Middle, Santiago Montes, 7, and his mother Veronica Chavez, 37, during the candidates speeches at the Democratic Party of Orange County headquarters.