Democrats Take on Election Night

6 Shares Email

Voice of OC’s Director of Photography Julie Leopo ventured out on Election Night to Republican and Democrat election results watch parties.

CLICK HERE to see a photo essay of the Republican watch party on election night.

Democrats gathered at building in Anaheim owned by candidate Andy Thorburn and witnessed all congressional incumbents secure top vote spots along with a series of strong challenges for seats in the state legislature. Democrats lost a bid to put a majority on the county school board and looked to have come up short on another bid to win a Third District County Supervisors’ seat. They also saw two strong Democratic challengers set up a November run-off against a Republican incumbent in the fall.