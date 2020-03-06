Republicans Take on Election Night

Voice of OC’s Director of Photography Julie Leopo ventured out on Election Night to Democrat and Republican election results watch parties.
CLICK HERE to see a photo essay of the Democrat watch party on election night.
Republicans gathered at CP Restaurant and Lounge in Newport Beach and witnessed strong showings on local school board and state legislature races. They also secured two strong challenger spots to incumbents heading into November for federal elections in the contested 39th and 48th congressional districts.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
California State Assemblyman Steven Choi leads the GOP watch party crowd in a pledge to allegiance in Newport beach on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
(Left)Randall Avila, 29, Executive Director for the Republican Party, OC Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker and California State Assemblyman Steven Choi refresh their phones to see the delayed election results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The Orange County and State Republican Watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020. Party goers experienced delayed election results on their phones, prompting confusion.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Kermit Marsh watches the first set of election results at the Orange County and State Republican watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Michelle Steel arrives to the Orange County and state Republican Party event in Newport on March 3, 2020.
Right, OC Supervisor Don Wagner at his watch party in Tustin on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The Orange County and State Republican watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020. Election results were posted on the screens throughout the night.
John Moorlach looks at the results on election night on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
The Orange County and State Republican Watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020.
The Orange County and State Republican Watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020.
Michelle Steel speaks at the Orange County and state Republican Party event in Newport on March 3, 2020 before the first round of election results are posted.
Michelle Steel after the first set of election results on election night on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
OC Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker speaks to the attendees of the event in Newport Beach on March 3, 2020.
Don Wagner and his supporters at his watch party in Tustin, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Don Wagner and his supporters at his watch party in Tustin, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The Orange County and State Republican Watch party event in Newport on March 3, 2020.