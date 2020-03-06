Republicans Take on Election Night

5 Shares Email

Voice of OC’s Director of Photography Julie Leopo ventured out on Election Night to Democrat and Republican election results watch parties.

Republicans gathered at CP Restaurant and Lounge in Newport Beach and witnessed strong showings on local school board and state legislature races. They also secured two strong challenger spots to incumbents heading into November for federal elections in the contested 39th and 48th congressional districts.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

