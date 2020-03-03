Election Day Underway After Over 20% of OC Voters Cast Early Ballots

0 Shares Email

As voting gets underway on Election Day, more than 20 percent of Orange County’s registered voters have cast their ballots for the 2020 primary election.

More than 90 percent of the early ballots – totaling about 354,000 – were cast by mail, after all 1.6 million registered voters in OC received mail-in ballots a month before the election. As of Sunday, about 10 percent of early ballots – 27,700 – had been cast in-person through vote centers.

The surge in mail-in ballots received before Election Day is in part prompted by changes to the voting process starting with this election. Namely, every registered voter has received a mail-in ballot and the county has replaced 1,200 traditional polling sites with 188 vote centers where ballots can be cast in-person days before the election.

Click here to read Voice of OC’s guide to all races on the March 2020 ballot.

Below is a photo gallery of early in-person voting over the last few days in Orange County.

Sonya Quick is Voce of OC’s digital editor.