ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 2

Date: March 13, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m.

OC Health Care Agency Reports First Locally Acquired Case of COVID-19

Announces Three Additional Presumptive/Confirmed Cases

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) today reported the first case of locally acquired COVID-19, more commonly known as novel coronavirus.

The individual, a woman in her 50s, appears to have acquired infection locally and is currently hospitalized in isolation and reported in stable condition. The HCA’s Public Health Services staff are following-up with people who may have been exposed and an investigation is underway to determine how the individual contracted the virus.

Details about three additional cases confirmed today include:

A man in his 70s who is isolated at home, travel-related exposure

A man in his 30s who is isolated at home, contact to a known case

A man in his 60s who is hospitalized in isolation, travel-related exposure

“As public and private labs increase testing capability and surveillance, we expect to see more cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “We realize the mitigation strategies that have rolled out this week by schools, businesses, and all levels of government are concerning for community members. We empathize and want to thank OC residents for their flexibility and willingness to make adjustments to their daily lives to help protect and promote the health and wellbeing of their neighbors.”

The most current information about COVID-19 is available on our dedicated website, www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus and by following the HCA on Twitter @ochealth and on Facebook @ochealthinfo. Community members are also encouraged to call the HCA’s Health Referral Line 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 7 days per week, with medically-related COVID-19 questions at 1 (800) 564-8448.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be staffed Saturday, March 14th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer questions from the media related to this press release at (714) 628-7062.

