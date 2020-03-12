0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Contact: Molly Nichelson

Public Information Manager

(714) 834-7218

Molly.Nichelson@ocgov.com

Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) Provides Recommendations for COVID-19 Community Mitigation Strategies

Please note: The most up-to-date guidance on these and other mitigation strategies is available at www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus. This matter is rapidly evolving and OCHCA may provide updated guidance.

Santa Ana, Calif. (March 11, 2020) – Community health mitigation decisions and strategies are crucial to slowing the transmission of COVID-19 (commonly known as novel coronavirus) in Orange County, California. While the County of Orange risk levels are still low, the County wants to be prepared in the event additional guidance and/or guidelines on COVID-19 come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), respectively.

As such, the County of Orange is currently providing the following guidance as it relates to our COVID-19 response:

High-risk populations which include older adults (ages 60 and higher) as well as people who have serious, chronic medical conditions (like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease) are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. These individuals should avoid crowds as much as possible as well cruise travel and non-essential air travel. Residents should practice good health hygiene which includes washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not hands). Minimizing risk through social distancing whenever possible which includes limiting attendance at large gatherings. Maintain vigilance and personal readiness which includes being prepared if there is COVID-19 in your household or a disruption of daily activities in your community. For example, maintain a supply of medications, food and other essentials in your house.

These guidelines provide essential protections to individuals at risk of severe illness and to health care and other critical infrastructure workforces. Preventing a sudden, sharp increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 will help minimize disruptions to daily life and limit the demand on health care providers and facilities.

All Orange County residents and encouraged to continue to monitor the Orange County Health Care Agency’s website at www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirusand on their social media channels.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.