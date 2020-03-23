0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 021

Date: 3-23-20 Time: 13:37 hours

RESIDENTS CAN SIGN UP FOR TEXT MESSAGE ALERTS RELATED TO COVID-19 IN ORANGE COUNTY

Effective immediately, residents can now sign up to receive text message updates related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County, California. To opt-in for this service, text OCCOVID19 to 888777.

The County of Orange Emergency Operations Center has collaborated with Everbridge Nixle to launch this one-way alert system as an additional option for community members to receive the latest news and resources related to COVID-19. Text message updates will be provided daily from the County of Orange Emergency Operations Center during its activation.

Residents who have questions about an update can contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

***

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.