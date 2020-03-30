90 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 034

Date: 3-30-20 Time: 11:45 hours

STATE OF CALIFORNIA HEALTH ORDER REMAINS IN EFFECT

THROUGHOUT ORANGE COUNTY

On March 19, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer ordered all individuals to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. The order also dictated individuals employ social distancing practices by maintaining 6 feet of distance from others.

The County of Orange Public Health Order, originally set to expire March 31, 2020, is superseded by the State’s Executive Order until further notice.

Residents of Orange County are required to continue to stay at home except for essential needs. Because transmission is occurring throughout the county, it is important for individuals and businesses to practice social distancing, as directed by the Governor and the State’s Public Health Officer, regardless of the expiration of the County Public Health Order.

State of California Governor Executive order can be found at http://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/19/governor-gavin-newsom-issues-stay-at-home-order/

Frequently asked questions regarding the order can be found on the state website at http://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/

###

For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Orange County COVID-19 Hotline at 1(833)426-6411, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.