ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 012

Date: 3-19-20 Time: 15:40 hours

UPDATE ON ACCESS TO COUNTY OF ORANGE FACILITIES

In response to the County Health Officer’s Order related to COVID-19, County of Orange departments have made the following changes to services:

Assessor

www.ocgov.com/gov/assessor

Until further notice, physical access to all Orange County Assessor office locations (Orange, Mission Viejo, and Civic Center-Santa Ana) will be temporarily closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

For assistance please call our main line at (714) 834-2727 or visit the website listed above.

Child Support Services

www.ocgov.com/gov/css

Court activities will be curtailed until further notice. Clients may visit the website or call (866) 901-3212 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Clerk-Recorder

www.ocgov.com/gov/clerk

All of the Clerk-Recorder offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills, Westminster and the Santa Ana Civic Center, including the Old Courthouse, are closed.

All special Saturday openings are canceled.

Passport application acceptance service is suspended.

Marriage Services (licenses and ceremonies) are suspended.

Over-the-counter Document Recording Services are suspended. All recordings may be submitted electronically or via mail.

Attorney service document recording drop-offs and pick-ups are suspended.

All professional registrations (process server, photocopier, legal document assistant and unlawful detainer assistant registrations) are suspended.

Health Care Agency

www.ochealthinfo.com

Behavioral Health Services

Community trainings (i.e. Mental Health First Aid and Crisis Intervention Training) are suspended.

March Mental Health Board and Mental Health Services Act Steering Committee meetings have been canceled.

Clients are being screened for symptoms and any client who presents with symptoms is being re-scheduled and referred for a medical appointment.

Outreach & Engagement staff have suspended their participation in resource fairs.

Office of Care Coordination

The March Continuum of Care Board and Committee meeting is canceled.

The March Bridges at Kraemer Community Advisory Board meeting is canceled.

Public Health Services

California Children Services Medical Therapy Units, which are located on school campuses, are limiting services to medically urgent appointments.

Regulatory/Medical Health Services

Several hospital food facility inspections have been postponed to minimize operational impact to hospitals.

Human Resource Services

www.ocgov.com/hr

Human Resource Services (HRS) is significantly reducing and might eliminate in-person testing for candidates currently in the hiring process. HRS will work to accommodate candidates who do not have access to online systems.

HRS is exploring significantly speeding up the hiring process as allowed per the emergency orders, especially for OC Health Care Agency.

OC Community Resources

www.ocgov.com/gov/occr

Orange County Animal Care

http://www.ocpetinfo.com/

The shelter in Tustin is closed to the general public effective March 16 to March 31, 2020.

Owner surrenders are limited to emergencies only.

Adoptions/rescues/fostering & pet redemptions will be by appointment only.

Field Services will be limited to essential services only.

In-person licensing services are suspended.

OC Community Services

www.occommunityservices.org

The senior meal program will change to one or two deliveries per week, with 21 meals dropped off.

Congregate meal sites are canceled, but brown bag pick-up is open five days a week.

Senior home assessments have been waived. New clients in need of food will be registered over the phone and granted conditional eligibility to be able to start receiving meals immediately.

California Department of Aging waived volunteer driver’s background check requirements. As long as they have a background on file with any agency, they will be provided conditional on the spot approval.

Veterans Services Office is open by appointment only.

One-Stop Centers is open by appointment only to provide critical services to our customers during this difficult time.

o Alternative service delivery strategies that have been implemented:

Stream workshops, which expands reach to the farthest areas of large and gridlocked geography.

Provide services remotely through phone calls, video conferencing, email, and web content.

Appointment only in-person visits to the AJCC, staying to the recommended six foot social distancing guideline.

Continue with Rapid Response activities as needed and where social distancing is possible or done remotely.

Orange County Housing Authority

http://www.ochousing.org/

All face-to-face office visits are suspended starting March 16, 2020. All inquiries and questions should be made via phone call and email. Information will be posted on the OCHA website.

All annual inspections will be rescheduled and postponed starting March 16, 2020.

New lease inspections will continue as the units are vacant. All communication with the owner or tenant will be via email/phone call.

Special inspection will be delayed unless it is essential to the health and safety of the tenant.

OC Housing & Community Development

http://www.occommunityservices.org/hcd

Face-to-face and in-person meetings are suspended.

Affordable housing monitoring inspections will be rescheduled.

OC Parks

www.ocparks.com

Outdoor spaces at OC Parks and restrooms are open.

Wilderness parks (weather permitting) and beaches are open.

All interior buildings and the OC Zoo are closed.

All events/programs and third-party reservations canceled through April 5, 2020.

New reservations and permits are suspended.

The following regional parks will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Carbon Canyon, Clark, Craig, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Mason, Mile Square, Tri-City, Wieder and Yorba regional parks. Walk-ins and bicycle or horse ride-ins are welcome. Restrooms will remain open.

Parking and restrooms at Peters Canyon, Santiago Oaks and O’Neill regional parks will remain open at this time.

OC Public Libraries

www.ocpl.org

All library branches are closed effective March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020. Additionally, all library programs, events, classes are cancelled through April 30th.

Library eResources (eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, music, movies, etc.) are available 24/7 at www.ocpl.org/elib

For general reference questions can be answered by contacting any library branch, Monday – Thursday, 10am-5pm. After hours questions can be emailed to library.admin@occr.ocgov.com.

OC Waste & Recycling

www.oclandfills.com

OC Waste & Recycling’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers (HHWCCs) will remain in operation for drop-off only of household hazardous waste. The Materials Exchange Programs, located at the HHWCCs, will be temporarily closed from March 17, 2020 through March 31, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Office of Campaign Finance and Ethics Commission

www.ocgov.com/gov/ocethics/

Office is currently closed. Orange County residents may email info@ocethics.com or call (714) 645-3844.

Probation Department

www.ocgov.com/gov/probation/

The Orange County Probation Department is continuing the suspension of visitation until further notice at Orange County Juvenile Hall, Youth Leadership Academy and Youth Guidance Center. ONLY attorney and professional visits will be allowed during this period.

OC Probation Department Regional Offices are currently closed to the public, for both adults and juveniles under probation supervision. Telephone contact information is posted. Clients will be instructed to contact their assigned Deputy Probation Officer by phone.

Clients who were recently released from custody need to call (714) 569-2000 and ask for the Officer of the Day for direction and resources.

During this time, please utilize the following payment options:

CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS – Your credit card and Probation Account information (beginning with A, J, L, or R) must be available to complete your payment.

Online: www.ocgov.com/Probation

Phone: (800) 533-0943

CHECK OR MONEY ORDER PAYMENTS

Payable to: Orange County Probation Department

Memo: your Probation Account information (beginning with A, J, L, or R)

Mail to:

Orange County Probation Department

P.O. Box 10178

Santa Ana, CA 92711-0178

Staff assigned to Field Operations for both Adult and Juvenile Bureaus will continue to work at their normal office locations and be available to clients by phone.

Day Reporting Centers (DRC) for adults will suspend operations until further notice.

Youth Reporting Centers (YRC) will suspend operations through April 5, 2020.

Contact numbers for area offices:

o Day Reporting Centers (DRC) for adults will suspend operations until further notice. Contact numbers for Santa Ana DRC 714-415-7400 and Westminster DRC 714-373-6889

o Youth Reporting Centers (YRC) will suspend operations through April 5, 2020. Contact number for Central YRC is (714) 667-7770

Public Defender

www.pubdef.ocgov.com

Out of custody clients have been notified via website to contact their attorneys to see if they can give 977 authority for the attorney to appear on their behalf, removing the need to appear in court themselves.

Registrar of Voters (ROV)

www.ocvote.com/

Public lobby is closed effective immediately

ROV is working with the California Secretary of State regarding protocols for upcoming elections at this time

All of our auditing functions are being live streamed on our website (www.ocvote.com/rlg) or www.ocvote.com for all other services allowing for full public transparency.

All phone operations (including all supported languages – Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Spanish) are available 714-567-7600 for any assistance.

OC Public Works

www.ocpublicworks.com/

Effective March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020, Materials Exchange Programs at OC Waste & Recycling’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers will be closed.

The County Service Center (including OCPW public permit counter) located at 601 N. Ross Street in Santa Ana is temporarily closed to the public from March 17-31 (may be extended if necessary). OCPW’s online services will remain accessible 24/7 at the myOCeservices portal atwww.myOCeServices.ocgov.com.

The public can use the online services portal for a variety of service needs that include, but not limited to, permit applications, plan check reviews/status, inspections requests, payments online, as staff continue working to process requests in a timely manner. Some extended plan check timelines may be expected during this time.

Additionally, OCPW’s OC Development Services teams will still be available via phone at 714 667-8888. There will be minimal in-person appointments and the public is advised that communication be done via online methods (e.g. Skype meetings) if needed.

Quarterly Traffic Committee meetings canceled until further notice.

The Agricultural Commissioner’s office public counter is closed until further notice and the public is directed to obtain services through myOCeServices.ocgov.com or via phone at 714-955-0100.

Procurement Services may cancel project contractor bid sessions as necessary due to large group sizes.

Sheriff’s Department

www.ocsd.org/

The front lobby of all Sheriff’s Department buildings and contract city police services substations are closed to the public.

All volunteer programs are suspended; this includes senior programs in contract cities and those provided by jail volunteers. Jail programs provided by staff will continue.

All department tours and civilian ride-alongs will be postponed.

Patrol deputies have been directed to use discretion in responding to calls for service that require social contact. Where possible, deputies will call reporting parties and take necessary reports over the phone.

Community service officers and motor deputies will not respond to non-injury traffic collisions unless vehicles are disabled in the roadway or creating a hazard.

Public jail visiting is suspended, and inmates are provided two free five-minute phone calls per week.

Enhanced symptom screening for jail intake has been implemented in coordination with the OC Health Care Agency’s Correctional Health Services.

All training at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy is suspended.

Social Services Agency

www.ssa.ocgov.com

The Social Services Agency (SSA) has closed the following offices:

o Aliso Viejo Regional Center

o Anaheim Regional Center

o Central Regional Office

o County Community Service Center

o Cypress Regional Center

o Garden Grove Regional Center

o Laguna Hills Regional Center

o Santa Ana Regional Center

o Warner

While offices are closed to the general public at this time, staff is still onsite.

Clients may apply for Medi-Cal, CalFresh and CalWORKs benefits, review case information, request a replacement benefits card and submit verifications, by visiting http://www.mybenefitscalwin.org or calling SSA’s Service Center at (800) 281-9799.

Clients may apply for General Relief benefits, by calling (800) 281-9799 or by faxing an application to (714) 825-3155.

Clients may apply for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) or ask questions related to ongoing IHSS cases, by calling (714) 825-3000.

SSA has received State authorization to waive face-to-face requirements in the CalWORKs program and have moved forward with waiving the in-face requirements for General Relief. Additionally, both California Department of Health Care Services and California Department of Social Services have issued guidance that will allow for expediting benefit issuances.

This morning, SSA received State Guidance on the Adult Protective Services program, which will allow them to restrict required home visits to just those cases that require an immediate response per current regulations. Additionally, Public Authority is assessing the ability to either postpone or find alternate methods to complete required IHSS provider enrollments.

SSA will be working with Juvenile Court to explore other options related to court ordered visitation, including ordered monitored visits.

The Orangewood Children & Family Center (OCFC) will be closed for public access, including visitation and volunteer activities. OCFC operations providing support to children on campus will continue to operate.

Treasurer Tax Collector

www.ttc.ocgov.com / www.ocgov.com/octaxbill

The County Service Center is closed and we cannot accept in-person tax payments at this time.

Constituents can go can email ttcinfo@ttc.ocgov.com for all property tax related questions.

A call center for property tax payments is available 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday at 714-834-3411.

Constituents may email treasurer@ttc.ocgov.com for all other questions.

Should you have questions, please contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visithttp://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

