3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 014

Date: 3-20-20 Time: 0948 hours

What Orange County Residents Should Know About State Public Health Officer Order

To reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer issued an order telling all California residents to stay home unless they work in one of the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors (https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19).

The order, available at https://covid19.ca.gov, aims to protect the health of all Californians by establishing consistency across the state to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Orange County residents can still go to the grocery store to buy food, the pharmacy to pick up their medications, get gas and continue banking.

Businesses that remain open are encouraged to support their employees in working from home as much as possible. Employers and employees who need financial assistance during this time, should visit the Employment Development Department’s COVID-19 website (https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm).

Residents are encouraged to practice good health hygiene, including washing their hands, staying home if they are sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or their sleeves (not hands). Practice social distancing whenever possible by keeping a distance of six feet between yourself and others.

Does this supersede the County of Orange Public Health Order?

Yes. Our order includes that any State of California Orders that are more restrictive supersede the County Public Health Order.

How long will we stay home?

This order went into effect Thursday, March 19, 2020 and will remain in place until further notice.

Which businesses can stay open?

Businesses and employees will have to review the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors (https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19) to determine if they will still operate and at what level.

What can I do? What’s open?

Per the order, essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

In-restaurant dining (eating inside a restaurant)

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

This is not an exhaustive list. Please refer to the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors (https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19).

Can I go outside?

You can go outside for walks and recreation but won’t be able to do so in groups. We recommend avoiding play structures and playgrounds as they are high-touch areas.

Can I visit my family?

You can continue to interact with family.

Why should I comply?

This is a lawful order from the State of California that requires your compliance. This order protects the health of all California residents. By staying home you are protecting your loved ones and your neighbors. Your community needs your help to “flatten the curve,” which reduces the risk of exposure for everyone. This is best accomplished by adhering to the guidelines defined above. We are requesting your voluntary compliance.

Where does this apply?

This is in effect throughout the State of California.

Who do I call?

For business questions, this is a directive from the State. Please refer to the guidelines on the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors (https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19).

For more information on the State order, visit https://covid19.ca.gov.

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.