0 Shares Email Reddit

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 047

Date: 4-13-20 Time: 1330 hours

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER REMINDS RESIDENTS

TO CALL 9-1-1 IN AN EMERGENCY

County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick reminds Orange County residents that individuals experiencing symptoms of a medical emergency need to seek immediate health care or call 9-1-1.

“I want to assure Orange County residents that our hospitals are fully operational and that it is safe to seek emergency medical care for themselves and their loved ones,” Dr. Quick said.

While the World Health Organization reports that more than 80% of people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover, the same cannot be said of those suffering from heart attack, stroke, obstructed airways, gastrointestinal bleeding, and other life-threatening medical emergencies.

Dr. Quick echoes the sentiments shared recently by Dr. Michael Brant-Zawadzki from Hoag, who stated, “…we have seen instances of patients delaying needed care for life threatening issues…for fear of COVID-19 contamination in the crowded emergency rooms. The current reality is that, despite dire warnings, our emergency rooms are exceptionally orderly and possibly the safest places one can venture, particularly when emergency care is required.” Read his full statement at https://bit.ly/ocemergencies.

Seek immediate medical attention, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room if you or a household member experiences any of the following:

Wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chest pain

Displaced or open wound fractures

Fainting

Sudden numbness or weakness

Bleeding that cannot be stopped

Abdominal pain – especially intense localized pain

Fever with convulsions or any fever in children under 3 months

Confusion or changes in mental status

Coughing or vomiting blood

Severe headache or head injury, especially if the individual is on aspirin or blood thinners

Blood in the urine, or bloody diarrhea

Sudden inability to speak, see, walk or move

“While we certainly understand the fear and anxiety our neighbors are experiencing related to COVID-19, I caution residents not to let those feelings overwhelm their better judgement in an emergency. Our health care system is here to help you,” said Dr. Quick.

###

For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Orange County COVID-19 Hotline at 1(833)426-6411, visithttp://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.