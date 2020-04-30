0 Shares Email Reddit

COUNTY OF ORANGE TEAMS UP WITH GOOGLE FIBER TO HELP JOB SEEKERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

Irvine, Calif. (April 29, 2020) – The County of Orange (County) Community Services Community Investment Division has partnered with Google Fiber and Orange County United Way to provide loaner laptops and hotspots in an effort to increase access to workforce development programs and services offered through the Irvine One-Stop Center during this critical period.

“With over 2.8 million California residents filing for unemployment over the last month, the need to provide additional support to workers impacted by COVID-19 is vital,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “A big thank you to Google Fiber for generously choosing to assist the Orange County community during this stressful time.”

The laptops and hotspots will be made available beginning May 1, 2020, enabling dislocated workers free access to apply for jobs and unemployment benefits. Job seekers will be able to check out a laptop and hotspot at the Irvine One-Stop Center by contacting the Orange County Economic and Business Recovery line at (714) 480-6500 and completing a telephone application. The laptops and hotspots will be available for checkout as a pair at no cost.

“This partnership is a crucial step toward ensuring that all of Orange County, especially those in underserved communities, have free access to resources like the internet,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “Making laptops and hotspots available will help job seekers stay in touch with new hiring opportunities and updated information.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Orange County One-Stop Centers had to modify service delivery available to match the need of those impacted. The partnership between these organizations not only allowed the County to expand resources at the Irvine One-Stop Center but also created an opportunity to offer these services at no cost.

“The partnership between high-tech and government demonstrates a strong need to put residents back to work,” said Donald Wagner, Third District Supervisor. “The unemployment numbers are staggering; laptops and hotspots are a start to helping people land any available jobs or apply for much-needed benefits.”

In addition to the laptop and hotspot loans, the Irvine One-Stop Center offers free comprehensive services such as hiring assistance, career transition services, and employment services to businesses and job seekers.

“Some jobs require specific skill sets or certifications,” said Doug Chaffee, Fourth District Supervisor. “Prospective employees can use this new opportunity to meet those requirements in conjunction with the free resources at the Orange County One-Stop Centers.”

“With free access to laptops and hotspots for job seekers, businesses will be connected to a larger pool of candidates who are qualified for jobs, without barriers to resources,” said Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor.

For more information about the Orange County One-Stop Centers, visit https://www.oconestop.com. For more information about Google Fiber, visit https://google.com/fiber/oc. For more information about Orange County United Way, visit https://www.unitedwayoc.org.

