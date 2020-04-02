0 Shares Email

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE #036

Date: 4-2-20 Time: 1108 hours

COUNTY OF ORANGE TO FOLLOW CALIFORNIA STATE GUIDELINES FOR WEARING FACE COVERINGS IN PUBLIC

Recent guidance posted by the California Department of Public Health states Californians who must leave their homes to conduct essential activities should wear face coverings, if they feel comfortable doing so, and practice strict hand washing before and after touching and adjusting the covering.

Utilizing face coverings can help reduce infectious particles from those who could be infected, but are asymptomatic. It is not recommended for residents to use N-95 or surgical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

“Wearing a cloth face covering when leaving the house for essential activities may help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by residents who are positive but don’t have any symptoms,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “However, it’s important for community members to remember that face coverings are not a replacement for prevention measures like social distancing and frequent hand washing, which continue to be the best way to protect yourself.”

The best defense against COVID-19 is:

Staying at home and physical distancing

Washing hands frequently

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoiding being around sick people

Staying home if you’re sick

The CDPH defines face coverings as material such as cotton, silk or linen that covers the mouth and nose. Coverings can be homemade or improvised from everyday items such as scarfs, bandanas, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels. For more information visit www.cdph.ca.gov.

For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Orange County COVID-19 Hotline at 1(833)426-6411, visithttp://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

