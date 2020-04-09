0 Shares Email Reddit



ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE #44

Date: 4-09-20 Time: 1500 hours

COVID-19 HOTLINE HOURS TO CHANGE APRIL 11

Effective Saturday, April 11, the Orange County COVID-19 Public Information Hotline and Health Referral Line will take calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents with COVID-19 questions can contact the County of Orange COVID-19 Hotline at 1(833)426-6411 at any time, but individual hotline hours will vary.

Through the hotline, callers can be connected to the following resources:

Orange County Health Care Agency – Health Referral Line, Behavioral Health Resources

Orange County Social Services Agency – Public Assistance Benefits

Orange County Office on Aging – Resources for Seniors

Orange County District Attorney’s Office – Scams, Price Gouging

County of Orange Emergency Operations Center Hotline – Non-Medical Questions

Small Business Recovery

2-1-1 Orange County

The Orange County Health Care Agency website at www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus has information that is regularly updated regarding the status of COVID-19 in Orange County.

For information about COVID-19 in the state of California, visit covid19.ca.gov.

The Orange County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 1(833) 426-6411.



