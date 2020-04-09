0 Shares Email Reddit

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 43

Date: 4-9-20 Time: 0800 hours

ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ISSUES FACE COVERING RECOMMENDATION FOR ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

County of Orange Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick today issued a recommendation strongly encouraging all employees at essential businesses to wear a face covering while at work and all residents engaged in essential activities outside the home to do the same.

The recommendation is in line with guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health on April 1, and is intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by those who are asymptomatic.

“Residents can make their own face coverings at home from a variety of materials and should refrain from purchasing personal protective equipment that is critical and in short supply for our healthcare workers, such as N95 and surgical masks,” said Dr. Quick.

A face covering is material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps, or simply wrapped around the lower face. Face coverings may be factory-made, as well as folded or sewn, and can be improvised using household items like scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels.

“Face coverings are an additional tool that may help protect staff and patrons from COVID-19, but they are not a substitute for proven protective measures like frequent hand washing, keeping your hands away from your face, practicing social distancing and staying home,” said Dr. Quick.

In addition, effective immediately, all essential businesses as identified by the State of California (list available at www.covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf) should maintain a healthy work environment as recommended by CDC’s Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.

