Orange County Rescue Mission Designated Drop-off Site to Assist OC Residents Impacted by COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY RESCUE MISSION DESIGNATED DROPOFF SITE FOR ITEMS TO ASSIST RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY COVID-19; ANNOUNCES URGENT NEED FOR FOOD DONATIONS FOR VILLAGE OF HOPE RESIDENTS

Orange County, Calif. (March 30, 2020) – Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope has been designated by Orange County and Collaborating Organizations Active in Disaster (COADOC) as the donations drop-off location to assist Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rescue Mission also announced an urgent need for food donations for the (226) men, women and children currently residing at Village of Hope.

“Like countless others around the world, residents of Orange County have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jim Palmer, President of Orange County Rescue Mission. “This is particularly true for those segments of the population that were already vulnerable, including those experiencing homelessness and service workers who were living from paycheck to paycheck. Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community to assist and care for one another.”

The Rescue Mission is asking the community for new, unopen and unused donations of the following items, which will be provided to Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Adult Wipes: Flushable wet wipes

Hygiene wipes Baby Wipes: Regular wipes

Sensitive wipes

Water-based wipes Baby Formula: Similac Pro Advance

Similac Pro Sensitive

Enfamil

Enfamil Gentlease

Nido (ages 1 and up) Feminine Pads: Regular

Heavy

Extra-heavy Baby Diapers (all sizes) Regular

Overnight

Sensitive Adult Disposable Diapers/Pads Disposable underwear for men

Disposable underwear for women

Hospital bed pads Protein Bars (any flavors) Protein bar

Gluten-free/Vegan protein bar Adult Nutrition Shakes (any flavors) Nutrition shake

Glucerna Diabetes Nutritional Shake

Vegan nutrition shake Grocery Gift Cards $25 or $50

Additionally, the Rescue Mission is in urgent need of donations of the following items for Village of Hope residents:

Packaged and canned foods

Bulk produce in quantities of 10 pounds or more

Cheese

Milk

Eggs

Clorox/Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Cleaning supplies

Donations may be dropped off at between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope located at 1 Hope Drive, Tustin, California, 92782. For more information, please visit www.rescuemission.org. Items can also be purchased online and delivered to the Village of Hope address. “We continue to be humbled by the generous spirit of the Orange County community,” says Palmer. “Together, we will weather the current storm.”

About Orange County Rescue Mission

Orange County Rescue Mission’s goal is to minister the love of Jesus Christ to the Least, the Last, and the Lost of our community through the provision of assistance in the areas of guidance, counseling, education, job training, shelter, food, clothing, health care and independent living communities.

The Rescue Mission was formed as a faith-based organization in 1963. Since that time, the Rescue Mission has shared hope through Jesus Christ to those without hope in Orange County. Our programs are designed to give comprehensive services that move homeless men, women, veterans, and children to self-sufficiency. Its programs and dedication to going above and beyond have earned the organization numerous recognitions including Charity Navigator’s highest rating of 4 stars. To make a donation or inquire about volunteer opportunities with Orange County Rescue Mission, please contact (714) 247-4320 or visit www.rescuemission.org.

