Date: 4-8-20 Time: 13:54 hours

ORANGE COUNTY SURPASSES 1,000

REPORTED COVID-19 CASES

The County of Orange surpassed 1,000 reported COVID-19 cases today, with a cumulative case count of 1,016 and 91 new cases. The first Orange County case of COVID-19 was reported on January 25, 2020. To date, the County is reporting 17 deaths.

The County Public Health lab and reporting labs have tested 11,791 people, of which 8.6 percent were confirmed positive with COVID-19.

In an effort to flatten the curve, the California Department of Public Health has ordered residents to shelter in place with the exception of those who work in essential functions or for essential activities, like grocery shopping.

On Friday, April 3, the OC Health Care website www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus began including a hospitalization chart showing cases over time so the community can access historical data on the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“While we want to provide information that best educates our community during this pandemic, it’s important to understand that hospitalization numbers capture a point in time and will fluctuate daily,” said County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick. “Looking at historical data over a period of weeks can give us a better understanding of trends in our community.”

“We are grateful for the local and state partnerships that have allowed us to take the necessary measures to ensure Orange County is prepared for a likely increase in demand on our hospitals,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District. “We will continue to assess the situation and determine any additional steps we need to take to ensure our community will have the services it needs.”

