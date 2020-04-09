0 Shares Email Reddit

April 7, 2020

Contact: Shari L. Freidenrich

(714) 834-7625

Treasurer@ttc.ocgov.com

Property Tax Deadline is Friday, April 10, Penalty Cancellation Requests can be Filed after April 10

Stay Home, Stay Safe, Pay Online

SANTA ANA – State law governs when property taxes are due and payable, and Treasurer-Tax Collector (Treasurer) is not authorized to change the April 10 deadline. We suggest that you “Stay Home, Stay Safe and Pay Online” using our no cost eCheck (bank account) payment option that provides same day credit and an emailed or printed receipt at ocgov.com/octaxbill, and is secure once you get to the third party payment page.

Other 24/7 ways to make timely payment by midnight on April 10:

Online: ocgov.com/octaxbill by credit/debit card (2.29 percent service fee)

IVR: 714 834-3411 by credit/debit card (2.29 percent service fee)

Dropbox: 601 N. Ross St. (with adjacent parking) by check, money order, cashier’s check, (no cash)

We are grateful that the federal and state governments have started to provide financial assistance to taxpayers that include extending and increasing the amount of unemployment benefits, allowing companies to apply to banks for loans that may be forgiven if used for payroll, and providing other financial resources to assist our taxpayers. This medical emergency has the State taking significant unprecedented actions to combat the spread of COVID-19. Information on federal and state assistance programs can be found on our Financial Literacy webpage at ttc.ocgov.com/rptstats/financial_literacy.

“I understand and sympathize with the financial impacts that COVID-19 may have had on our taxpayers,” states Treasurer Freidenrich. “I also understand that the upcoming property tax payment may be one of the largest single expenditures that taxpayers make each year.” Property taxes fund critical local government services, including those services needed during this emergency, and we encourage taxpayers to pay by April 10 if they can.

After April 10, if the taxpayer is a homeowner, small business or other property owner with significant demonstrated economic hardship due to COVID-19 or believe that they qualify for one of the other limited exceptions and can’t pay by April 10, then as soon as the taxpayer is able to pay, they should request a Penalty Cancellation. All requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Taxpayers will need to complete and sign the form, include a check for the base property tax amount due (without penalties or costs), provide third party documentation justifying the request and mail these items to the address on the form. We appreciate the Governor’s support that County Treasurers have existing authority by law to assist these significantly impacted taxpayers in this time of need.

The County has added a website for COVID-19 information at COVID19info.ocgov.com and a County phone number, (714) 480-6500, has been established to help local businesses navigate the current economic climate with loans that could help pay property taxes.

