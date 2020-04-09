0 Shares Email Reddit

April 9, 2020

Property Taxes Due Friday – Three Payment Options

Pay Now, Request Penalty Cancellation due to COVID-19,

or Sign up for a 5-Year Payment Plan

SANTA ANA – The Orange County Treasurer has payment options for all taxpayers during this unprecedented medical emergency. We encourage all taxpayers who can, to pay by tomorrow as that is the last timely payment date. The easiest way is to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Pay Online with our easy to use website at ocgov.com/octaxbill (secure once on payment page). We offer payment by eCheck (bank account) at no cost or by credit or debit card (2.29 percent service fee applies). You can pay up until midnight on April 10 and receive same day credit (eCheck will clear your bank in 2-3 days) and an emailed or printed receipt. Another 24/7 payment option, if you can pay, is to pay online by midnight at ocgov.com/octaxbill by credit/debit card (2.29 percent service fee), or using our IVR payment option at 714-834-3411 by credit/debit card (2.29 percent service fee).

If payment is not received by April 10, then a 10 percent penalty and a $23 fee will be added to your property tax amount. In addition if you don’t pay by July 1, 2020, the law requires that interest at 1.5 percent monthly (18 percent annually) be charged. To pay after April 10, you have two remaining options:

1) After April 10, if you are a homeowner, small business or other property owner with significant demonstrated economic hardship due to COVID-19, you can request a penalty cancellation as soon as you are able to make the base property tax amount (without penalties and costs). All requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. You will need to complete and sign the form, include a check, provide third party and other supporting documentation justifying the request and mail these items to the address on the form.

2) After July 1, if you do not meet the criteria above for significant economic hardship due to COVID-19, you can sign up for our 5-Year Payment Plan. This program requires a 20 percent deposit of the amount of the property taxes due plus a set-up fee of $25, and then requires annual payments of 20 percent by April 10 of each year. Interest is charged at 1.5 percent per month (18 percent annually). There is no prepayment penalty, and taxpayers can make payments online anytime to reduce the outstanding balance providing payment flexibility for the taxpayer. Taxpayers can complete the form and mail it in after June 30. We mail a reminder to the taxpayers to pay by April 10, and the plan requires that all property taxes on the parcel are paid as required.

“I want to do all I can to help property owners make their tax payments during these unprecedented times. I know that the property tax payment is one of the single largest expenditures a homeowner may make in a year,” said Treasurer Shari Freidenrich. “We are here to help our taxpayers during these challenging times.”

Our customer service center is available to assist taxpayers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (714) 834-3411 or you can email ttcinfo@ttc.ocgov.com. Our website at ttc.ocgov.com also has a lot of information on property taxes.

