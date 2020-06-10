OC Forum Hosts Virtual Program: The Future of Race Relations

IRVINE, Calif. (June 10, 2020) — In its ongoing mission to foster important conversations, the OC Forum presents The Future of Race Relations. This free, virtual program will take place on Thursday, June 11 at noon on YouTube and will bring together a panel of experts on this critical subject matter.

“The OC Forum and its members are beyond saddened and sickened by the death of George Floyd. We are here for the community, and we will continue to serve during this tragic time,” said OC Forum President Paul Stover. “Now, more than ever, we believe it is important to provide a platform where civil conversations can take place. With this goal in mind, we bring together a panel of visionaries to have what we believe is a necessary conversation as we focus on finding solutions.”

The distinguished panel of experts will be moderated by the Honorable Letitia Clark, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Tustin. Panelists include:

Kelsey M. Brewer, communications & policy manager of Jamboree Housing and chair of the OC Young Democrats

Eugene Fields, communications manager of CAIR Los Angeles

Douglas M. Haynes, PH. D, vice chancellor of equity, diversity & inclusion and professor of history at UC Irvine

Bill Lewis, board member of 100 Black Men of Orange County

Robert V. McDonald, president and CEO of the OC Black Chamber

Bayo Thomas, senior vice president, consumer business banking region executive – Greater Orange County, Bank of America