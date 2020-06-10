|
June 10, 2020
OC Forum Hosts Virtual Program: The Future of Race Relations
IRVINE, Calif. (June 10, 2020) — In its ongoing mission to foster important conversations, the OC Forum presents The Future of Race Relations. This free, virtual program will take place on Thursday, June 11 at noon on YouTube and will bring together a panel of experts on this critical subject matter.
“The OC Forum and its members are beyond saddened and sickened by the death of George Floyd. We are here for the community, and we will continue to serve during this tragic time,” said OC Forum President Paul Stover. “Now, more than ever, we believe it is important to provide a platform where civil conversations can take place. With this goal in mind, we bring together a panel of visionaries to have what we believe is a necessary conversation as we focus on finding solutions.”
The distinguished panel of experts will be moderated by the Honorable Letitia Clark, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Tustin. Panelists include:
- Kelsey M. Brewer, communications & policy manager of Jamboree Housing and chair of the OC Young Democrats
- Eugene Fields, communications manager of CAIR Los Angeles
- Douglas M. Haynes, PH. D, vice chancellor of equity, diversity & inclusion and professor of history at UC Irvine
- Bill Lewis, board member of 100 Black Men of Orange County
- Robert V. McDonald, president and CEO of the OC Black Chamber
- Bayo Thomas, senior vice president, consumer business banking region executive – Greater Orange County, Bank of America
The Future of Race Relations virtual program will be recorded and posted to all the OC Forum channels with closed captioning in multiple languages immediately following the recording.
The virtual forum will be accessible via YouTube at bit.ly/OCForumRaceInOC at no cost thanks to the support of “The Future of” series sponsors, UC Irvine and UCI Health, and the event sponsor, Bank of America.
For more information about the OC Forum, please visit www.ocforum.org.
ABOUT THE OC FORUM: The OC Forum is the premier nonpartisan current affairs organization convening the Orange County community in an interactive environment, to foster relationships, exchange ideas and discuss public policy issues with the most knowledgeable and distinguished speakers and leaders of our time.
