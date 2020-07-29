Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board Staff Recommends Approval of Permit for Huntington Beach Desal Project

In addition, as a leader in the industry, Poseidon has voluntarily committed to offsetting 100% of the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Plant’s direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the electricity grid through either the purchase of renewable power or the purchase of carbon offsets. While the reverse osmosis process to be used by Poseidon’s seawater desalination facility does not emit greenhouse gases, energy purchased from the grid may incur a carbon footprint for which Poseidon has developed and is committed to a protocol for identifying, securing, monitoring and updating measures to eliminate GHG impact.

California’s Regional Water Boards administer the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits, which are 5-year operating permits regulating discharges to the waters of the State of California. The Regional Board rst issued the Project’s NPDES permit in 2006 and again in 2012, at which time the Regional Board rst found the proposed facility complied with California Water Code section 13142.5(b) and was using the best available site, design, technology and mitigation measures.

In 2019, the long-term, stand-alone operation of Poseidon’s Carlsbad plant was approved by the San Diego Regional Board, making it the rst seawater desalination facility permitted under the California Ocean Plan’s new desalination policy. Under the new policy, the Huntington Beach facility is the second proposed large-scale desalination project recommended for approval by the state’s primary water regulatory agency staff.

After releasing the draft permit on November 22, 2019, the Regional Board held public workshops on December 6, 2019, and May 15, 2020, and will consider adoption of the amended and renewed permit on July 30 and July 31, 2020.