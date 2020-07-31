Voice of OC News, Arts Journalism Honored in Orange County Press Club Awards

16 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC’s investigative work, news stories, arts coverage, photography and infographics won top awards in this year’s Orange County Press Club awards.

The honors are just the latest recognition for the tremendous work by Voice of OC reporters, photographers and editors.

The evening also included a side note about Voice of OC by Journalist and Award Presenter Kedric Francis:

“ And thank you to Norberto and the Voice of OC — you have given a platform to many of my, to many of our best arts and culture writers as well as investigators along with everything else that you do.”

Here are the Voice of OC award-winners:

BEST NEWS STORY First Place: Nick Gerda, “OC Approves New Policy to Immediately Destroy Public Records”

Judge note: “This story is a win for journalism. Unbelievable that those in power think that this is acceptable.”

BEST PHOTO ESSAY First Place: Julie Leopo, “ Santa Ana and Michoacán” Judge note: “A very interesting study of two places, how much they are different and how much they are alike – really gave the reader something to think about.”

BEST GRAPHIC First Place: Nick Gerda and Sonya Quick, “OC Sheriff vs. Health & Social Services” Judge note: “The winner ultimately delivers a simple straightforward look at how health care and social services were very gradually deprioritized by public officials as public expenses shot up complements the story and helps the reader understand it better.”

BEST INVESTIGATIVE STORY Second Place: Nick Gerda, “OC Moves Millions From Health Agency to Help Cover Sheriff Overruns”

BEST NEWS PHOTO Second Place: Julie Leopo, “Newly Elected Westminster Councilman Clashes With Peers Over Ethics and Transparency”

BEST ARTS & CULTURE REVIEW Second Place: Paul Hodgins, “‘90s Classic ‘Skylight’ Finds New Relevance at Chance Theater” Judge note: “Excellent review author obviously knows his stuff. Good backgrounding on the author in play, made me want to see it.”

BEST MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT REVIEW

Second Place: Eric Marchese, “Solid Performances and Production Values Elevate Stage Version of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical“ Judge note: “This piece is so entertaining, I love the vivid descriptions and colorful characters described by the journalist, good job.”

Third Place: Timothy Mangan, “Third Coast Percussion Lays Down a Virtuosic Set at Samueli“ Judge note: “This was a clever, tightly-written piece about an unusual genre of music.”

BEST FEATURE STORY Third Place: Laura Bleiberg, “Brea’s Public Art Caretakers”

