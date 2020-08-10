4 Shares Reddit 4 Email

COVID-19 Social Needs Resource Database for Orange County Residents

A student’s mission to help those in need during this pandemic

August 10, 2020 – California Social Resource Database (CSRD), previously known as CaliResources, is an online resource database created by Jay Doshi to provide comprehensive information on food banks, community health clinics, emergency shelters, educational opportunities, employment services, and much more to Orange County residents. As individuals in Orange County may not have access to social resources, which can affect both their mental and physical health, Jay created this database to serve communities and improve health outcomes for individuals at risk, particularly those who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The website address to this California database is caliresources.org. The Orange County database is listed in the website.

As a Southern California resident, he has created an online social needs resource database to serve individuals who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. His team of over 30 interns has completed up-to-date resource databases for each of the 58 counties in California. He has had the help of several individuals, especially his Chief Operating Officer, Richa Shah, who helped manage day-to-day tasks, and founding member Rushabh Doshi, who used his computational skills to put together the original database.

“The California Social Resource Database has been an incredible learning experience. We’ve seen how our work can help everyone in different ways. It’s important to not only protect patients in times of crisis, but also ensure they are receiving adequate preventative care to safeguard their health,” says founding member Rushabh.

Since the website’s launch, CSRD has hit over 9500 active users and they hope to continue improving community health standards even after the pandemic is over.

Jay is a 17-year-old third-year student studying biology & public health at Cornell University. After his freshman year of high school, he got accepted into the Early Entrance Program, which is an accelerated college program for gifted students at the California State University, Los Angeles. He transferred to Cornell University as a Cornell Tradition Fellow to further pursue his hopes of becoming a physician. Jay is a community leader and has also conducted medical research. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and hiking.

