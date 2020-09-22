The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OC Public Libraries

OC PUBLIC LIBRARIES LAUNCHES BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENTS TO SUPPORT DISTANCE LEARNING

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (September 18, 2020) — With school looking different this year, OC Public Libraries’ literacy program, OC READ / Families for Literacy (OC READ), will be launching a series of Back-to-School events to support distance learning.

“The County understands the need for literacy and family engagement are important in building a foundation for learning,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “The goal of the Back-to-School events is to help support the community and encourage a culture of reading and learning for the entire family.”

OC READ offers literacy assistance to adults and their families, and the Back-to-School events are aimed to promote literacy and help create “home libraries” to support student learning.

“Distance learning has been challenging for many parents and students,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “Now more than ever, it is important that we provide essential support services to our communities through our local county libraries.”

The Back-to-School events will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the following library locations and dates:

• Westminster Library: Tuesday, September 22

• La Palma Library: Wednesday, September 23

• Stanton Library: Thursday, September 24

• Garden Grove Main Library: Tuesday, September 29

• Garden Grove Chapman Library: Wednesday, September 30

• La Habra Library: Thursday, October 1

“These Back-to-School events are part of the creative community outreach efforts OC Public Libraries is initiating to ensure they stay connected with their users,” said Supervisor Donald Wagner, Third District.

The Back-to-School events will include free books and crafts provided by OC Public Libraries staff to families while they remain safely in their vehicles. Families may also catch a glimpse of the libraries’ mascot, Rita Book the zebra, who will be making special appearances throughout. A video demonstration of the take-home craft as well as a variety of virtual programs will be available for families to enjoy through the OC Public Libraries’ website and social media networks.

“These programs will enable families to understand and learn how to engage in and benefit from distance learning,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

Additionally, the Orange County community is invited to visit the library during each event to learn more about curbside pickup, virtual resources and other library resources that support families with distance learning.

“These events are a great opportunity for families to stay engaged with their local libraries and celebrate the importance of education,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

The Back-to-School events will begin the same week OC Public Libraries reopen for Grab & Go service and public computer use.

For more information about OC Public Libraries and service updates, visit ocpl.org

