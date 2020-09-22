Voice of OC Invites Press, Officials to Live Virtual Discussion of Proposed Angels Land Sale

14 Shares Reddit 13 Email

Voice of OC is committed to involving the public in local government decisions and this week will host a live virtual discussion on the proposed Angels land sale.

Local reporters, officials and experts are invited to be participants in the 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 live discussion. If you are interested in joining the live discussion, reach out to Digital Editor Sonya Quick, squick@voiceofoc.org.

This live podcast is part of an ongoing effort by Voice of OC to engage the public in local government — writing about issues before coming up for a vote at a local meeting, providing links to government documents and publishing a civic calendar.

This is particularly important as the Angels deal is coming up soon before the Anaheim City Council. Anaheim is looking to sell Angel Stadium and the roughly 150 surrounding acres for $150 million.

Negotiations between the city and the baseball team continue to be shrouded in secrecy.

Discussions between the two have been kept away from the public and two years in a row now stadium deal announcements have been rolled out the Friday afternoons leading into Labor Day weekend. Most recently, the deal was up for review by the planning commission, but without public comment.