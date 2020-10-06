Election Observation Materials and an Online Training Will be Provided to the Public

SANTA ANA, CA – September 25, 2020 – Each election in Orange County, the Orange County Registrar of Voters invites members of the public to observe the election process. Election observers are permitted to observe Vote Center operations, including opening and closing procedures, view all activities at the central counting site, view mail ballot and provisional ballot processing, and much more.

As a result of COVID-19 impacting election operations, the Orange County Registrar of Voters is taking several steps to provide updated information on how election observation can be conducted safely to the public.

The November 2020 Election Observer Guidelines Handbook is now available in the Orange County Registrar of Voters’ online Election Library. The Handbook details election observation guidelines at Vote Centers and how to observe ballot processing both in-person and remotely.

Beginning October 1, 2020, members of the public may apply online to observe ballot processing remotely, and access an online training tool at ocvote.com/observe. Upon approval, individuals will be able to select what processes to view; however, certain processes will only be available for viewing at specific times when it is active. Opportunities to observe remotely will begin on October 7, 2020.

Quote by Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley:

“My team and I are committed to ensuring that voting and elections are conducted in an open and transparent manner with integrity that increases the public’s trust and confidence in elections in Orange County, even under COVID-19”. He continued, “These materials and trainings are offered to the public in advance so they are aware of what is permitted by law and how they can prepare ahead of time if they plan to observe election and voting procedures.”

All voters will receive a ballot through the mail for the November 3, 2020 Presidential General Election and all voters can check their registration, re-register, and register to vote at ocvote.com. For more information, call 714-567-7600 or visit ocvote.com.

